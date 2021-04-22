| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Reese Witherspoon is the Hollywood golden girl with a gift for unearthing page-turners

Melanie Finn, Entertainment Correspondent

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has helped the careers of many authors by praising their work through her book club. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has helped the careers of many authors by praising their work through her book club. Photo: PA

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has helped the careers of many authors by praising their work through her book club. Photo: PA

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has helped the careers of many authors by praising their work through her book club. Photo: PA

Move over Oprah and Sarah Jessica Parker – there’s a new celebrity book guru in town.

Reese Witherspoon first made her name playing a dizzy blonde aspiring lawyer in Legally Blonde. But just like her iconic character Elle, the 45-year-old has proved there’s much more to her than meets the eye and has now expanded her brief to become one of Hollywood’s most influential producers and storytellers.

Most Watched

Privacy