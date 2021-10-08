Rami Malek says Kate Middleton was ‘taken aback’ by his question about her family

Actor Rami Malek speaks at the unveiling ceremony of actor Daniel Craig's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rami Malek has revealed what question he once asked Kate Middleton that appeared to catch her “off guard”.

The actor – who stars as the primary antagonist Safin in the new James Bond film – told the anecdote during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

Malek explained that he had encountered the royals at the London premiere of No Time to Die, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 September.

“The royals were there and everything,” Malek told host Jimmy Kimmel. “It tells you it’s a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that.”

He continued: “Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the Baftas so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will.”

The 40-year-old then recalled meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the awards ceremony in February 2019, where he received Best Actor for his lead role in the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Malek said they “had a nice little chat” and went on to explain why he believed one of his questions caught Kate “off guard”.

He recalled: “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’ [I replied] ‘You just had a baby, right?’. I think she was taken aback.”

The Duchess had given birth to Prince Louis in April 2018, less than a year before the Bafta ceremony.

Malek went on to explain that Kate appeared to deflect the question by asking how he was doing instead.

The actor said: “[I’m like], ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.”

Responding to Kimmel’s observation that the royals must be careful about what they say, Malek responded: “They’re so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second.

“And, you know, had that look of – in the most elegant, professional, royal way – ‘Yes, it’s a lot, having a kid.’”

The California-born actor revealed that he then offered his babysitting services to the couple. However, they are yet to accept.

Malek told E! News that seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the recent No Time to Die premiere was “like meeting old friends”.