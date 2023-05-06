Queer Eye Netflix star Jonathan Van Ness: ‘I was standing on stage in Dublin in my leotard with my foot in my mouth’
The Netflix star talks about his Leo Varadkar crush and being booed last time he performed here, going public with his HIV diagnosis, and why he is Derry Girls’ bestie Nicola Coughlan biggest cheerleader
Tanya Sweeney
Sassy, camp hilarity aside, no one really knows what to expect from Jonathan Van Ness’s latest live comedy show Fun & Slutty, which comes to Dublin next month. One thing’s for certain: he won’t be making the same misstep he made last time he performed on an Irish stage.