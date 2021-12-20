Queen’s Brian May begs fans to get jabbed after feeling ‘truly horrible’ with Covid-19

Brian May urged fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine as he shared his “truly horrible” experience of getting the virus.

The 74-year-old Queen guitarist told his 2.9 million Instagram followers he had made “the wrong decision” to attend a small social gathering at which he believes he caught coronavirus.

He opened up about his isolation experience and he has been posting regular updates about his symptoms which he said includes a “dry wheezy cough” and fatigue.

May said that he and his wife Anita Dobson (72) had been “very hermit-like” during the pandemic but decided to attend a birthday lunch with a small circle of friends on December 11.

Despite all taking tests beforehand and getting vaccinated, Mr May believes he caught Covid-19 at the social event and now regrets their decision.

He explained: “We decided we would go to a birthday lunch and we thought, well this is the last social function we would go to – not that we go to many anyway, we’ll chance it, everybody’s going to be triple-jabbed, everybody’s going to be with one of these things [lateral flow test] which says you’ll be negative on the morning.”

He went on to quote England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty who had advised people in the UK to prioritise who they would be socialising with over the festive season.

“We did and, in retrospect, perhaps we made the wrong decision,” May added.

He said they “thought we were in a safe bubble so we didn’t wear masks”.

May went on to say that getting the virus was like “the worst flu you can imagine” and urged people to be cautious.

He issued a plea to his fans: “I can’t emphasise to you enough: This is not the response that my body would have made on its own. It’s making this response because I’ve had three Pfizer jabs.

“And I beg you, and implore you, to go and get jabbed if you’re not already. Because you need the help.”

