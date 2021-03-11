The Duke of Cambridge Prince William has defended the royal family against accusations of racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Kate Middleton, saying “we’re very much not a racist family” during a visit to an east London school

When asked whether he had spoken to his brother since the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duke of Cambridge said: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

In an interview last weekend with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle discussed some of the racial tensions she experienced alongside her husband Prince Harry while they were in Buckingham palace.

There were several “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” she said.

The couple would not say who raised these concerns, although Oprah Winfrey later revealed it was not Queen Elizabeth or her husband Prince Philip.

British Labour leader Keir Starmer said allegations of royal racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a “matter now for the family”.

Asked at his local election campaign launch, the Labour leader said: “The issue that Meghan raised of race and mental health are serious. The palace has now responded and I do think it is a matter now for the family and I do hope it is resolved as soon as possible.

“But the wider issues in society about race and mental health are something for all of us to take seriously.”

