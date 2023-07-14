Poldark star Aidan Turner: ‘I give less of a f**k now I’m 40’

Hitting a milestone age doesn’t seem to have phased actor Aidan Turner. In fact, he sees getting older as an advantage in his career. Here, he talks about why he’s more careful about what roles he accepts since becoming a dad, the sensitive subject of his new show and the camaraderie between Irish actors in London

Aidan Turner. Picture:

Shilpa Ganatra Today at 03:30