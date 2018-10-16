Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child

Pippa Middleton , younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to her first child, a boy.

Middleton, 35, first came to public attention when she acted as maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

A spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were "thrilled" for Pippa and her husband.

She said: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy.

"He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Middleton married financier James Matthews last year.

Reuters