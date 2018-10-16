Style Celebrity

Tuesday 16 October 2018

Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child

Pippa Matthews and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Catherine Middleton (R) her mother Carole and sister Pippa arrives at The Goring Hotel after visiting Westminster Abbey on April 28, 2011 in London, England
Andrew MacAskill

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to her first child, a boy.

Middleton, 35, first came to public attention when she acted as maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

A spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were "thrilled" for Pippa and her husband.

A spokeswoman for Pippa Middleton and her husband said the couple's baby was a boy born on Monday.

She said: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy.

"He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Middleton married financier James Matthews last year.

Reuters

