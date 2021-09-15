| 15°C Dublin

Phone case touched by Taylor Swift during Belfast trip appears on eBay within hours

Maureen Coleman

A phone case touched by Taylor Swift on her visit to Belfast was put up for sale on eBay within a day of her departure.

The personalised iPhone 12 holder went on sale for £200 plus postage on Monday, and within a few hours had attracted seven bids.

The advert said that the case had been “touched by TAYLOR SWIFT”, and included a photograph of the global pop icon with a fan.

