Paul Mescal spotted on Italian ‘dinner date’ with mystery woman

Paul Mescal has sent fans into a frenzy after he was spotted on a “dinner date” with a mystery woman in Italy.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Normal People star dined al fresco at the Pierluigi Restaurant in Rome on Saturday.

He was joined by a group of pals for a catch-up and seemed to be in good spirits as they caught a bite to eat.

The 27-year-old looked relaxed in a pair of casual trousers with an unbuttoned blue shirt over a white vest top and a pair of black Adidas trainers.

Meanwhile, the unidentified woman was stylish in a sleek bun with a khaki bomber jacket, black dress, and a cream Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

It comes after Paul opened up about feeling anxiety before stepping onto a new set and meeting his famous co-stars.

Speaking to Esquire about the “panic” he feels in his hotel room before starting a new project, he said: “It's the worst feeling! You fly to a new country and figure out who's there, and then you panic in your bedroom about being social, and then you kind of let that go,” he explained.

“I tend to hang out by myself for a bit until I get my feet on the ground with the work itself. I think that's the best way to do it, rather than force intimacy that doesn't exist yet.”

The Maynooth native is set to star in the Gladiator sequel playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), with the story taking place many years after the events of original 2000 epic.

Paul Mescal in training for Gladiator 2

Speaking about the pressure that comes with such a massive role, Paul shared: “I can't tell you how stressed I am talking about that film in particular, because it's definitely the biggest one I've done.

“I feel really excited, but, it's difficult to get away from the legacy of the film a bit. I think it's really well written and it pays homage to the first one, but it's very much something that I think I can step into and make comfortably my own.”

Paul is starring in the film alongside The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal and admitted that he’s a huge fan. However, he revealed that he was too nervous to approach Pascal at the airport before their first meeting.

“I was too afraid to go up to him. He came up and just seemed so genuine; I'm really looking forward to hanging out with him,” he said.