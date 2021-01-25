Paul Mescal says it was a 'shock' to go to a nightclub in Australia

Paul Mescal admits he had to pinch himself to realise he lucky he has been able to enjoy going to nightclubs in Sydney while Ireland is stuck in lockdown.

The Kildare actor confesses there is now way he would have allowed himself to go to Australia to shoot his new movie only for the pandemic, as he would have insisted in spending time at home his grandparents at Christmas.

The 24-year-old old is currently Down Under filming a big screen version of Carmen, having flown to Oz in early December.

Australian quarantine rules are strict and Mescal had to spend two weeks off limits, but since getting the all-clear he took to the sunkissed beaches and also went partying.

“Things had got so institutionalised, but then I got here (Sydney) and couldn’t believe that I actually got to go to a nightclub – it was like an assault on the senses,” he said.

Feeling lonely over Christmas, he rang his younger brother Donnacha.

“I rang my brother, because I was feeling a little down,’ he admits, “and he just said, “Oh will you just be f—ing happy you’re in Sydney!” And he’s right. Now perspective is my best friend.”

Mescal became an overnight star thanking to Normal People, in which his character Connell stripped off naked for sex scenes opposite Daily Edgar-Jones (Marianne).

“When you strip away the professional side of things, I had the same response to the pandemic as everyone else,” he told the Daily Telegraph of his success last year.

“Seeing the numbers of people dying is just brutal. Obviously this is a year that has changed my life and I’m incredibly grateful for it, but if you boil it all down everybody is feeling the same frustration.”

He reveals he would have not travelled to Australia if Covid-19 had not happened.

“All I still just really want is to see my grandparents,” he points out.

“This was my first Christmas away from home, and had Covid not happened there is no way I would have spent those months anywhere but with my family.

“Because I felt a responsibility to look after them in those circumstances. I wanted to tell them, ‘Look it’s all going to be fine, it’s just a little bit weird.’’

