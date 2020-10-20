Paul Mescal pairs Kildare kit with €10,000 fleece while speaking about minor intercounty football past

Actor Paul Mescal has captured the public eye yet again, as the internet was set ablaze by his latest fashion photoshoot.

Mescal - who quickly rose to fame in April for his starring role in Normal People - posed for GQ magazine in an outfit that wouldn’t be out of character for the show that made him famous. But it was the price tag attached to his clothes that really caught people’s attention.

The Kildare native was photographed wearing his county’s GAA shorts. Of course, white shorts are not an atypical piece of clothing for Mescal, but his almost €10,000 fleece was a surprise.

Read More

The brown fleece is called a “pullover” by its manufacturer Hermès, the French high fashion luxury clothing company. Those looking to copy Mescal’s look can pick up a fleece for themselves for a measly €9,950.

Also accompanying Mescal was a silver chain - an icon fashion item made famous by his breakout Normal People character. Were it not for the haute couture pullover, it would be a pretty average outfit for a GAA player - Mescal himself used to play minor football for Kildare.

In his interview with GQ, the actor talked about his past as a defender, saying: “I was definitely not the most skilled.”

“I was good at getting in the way of people, annoying people, throwing my body around. I was quite diligent. I trained and I worked really hard because I didn't have the skill set that other people possessed.”

He added that while 2020 has most certainly been difficult for most, he’s not in the same position to complain.

“It's weird. I know that when I look back, I'll remember Covid and how awful this year has been generally,” he said.. “But then, personally? It's been pretty, pretty good.”

Not even the pandemic could slow down his success, as he even managed to nab an Emmy nomination for his work in the hit miniseries earlier this year. It seems the public hasn’t fallen out of love with the breakout star yet.

Read More

Online Editors