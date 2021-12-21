Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are in Ireland for Christmas – and social media reacts in the most Irish way

Paul Mescal and Pheobe Bridgers on the American singer-songwriters Instagram account

Paul Mescal is home in Ireland for Christmas – with his American singer-songwriter girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers.

The couples’ whereabouts are unknown, but fans have been posting messages of sightings across social media in recent days.

Yesterday one TikTok user shared a photo with the couple who she met while walking in Dalkey.

Under the post, she wrote: “WENT ON A WALK MET PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND PAUL MESCAL”

More fans have been sharing sighting on Twitter, while many hoax sightings have also been posted.

Just saw phoebe bridgers and paul mescal in Joyce’s knocknacarra — Aoife 🍒 (@presidentirlfan) December 19, 2021

Just saw Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at mass in Knock. — Vincent.t C.ostello (@vinnycost) December 20, 2021

The Normal People star’s return has also drawn a typically excited and humorous reaction from his Irish fans who have been laying out some of the scenarios which Bridgers could face while this week.

i wonder if paul mescal has taken phoebe bridgers to supermacs — Niall McDowell (@niallmcdowelll) December 20, 2021

‘You’re still at the music is it?’



Paul Mescal bringing Phoebe Bridgers to Maynooth for Christmas pic.twitter.com/K8vsOY2yst — Ellen McConville (@McConvilleEllen) December 19, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal watching the Mrs Browns Boys Christmas special pic.twitter.com/P7MxWoi4zF — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) December 19, 2021

The Maynooth native Mescal shot to fame when the hit TV series Normal People captivated global audiences during the summer of 2020.

Since then the Lir Academy graduate has featured in the Maggie Gyllenhaal psychological drama The Lost Daughter, while he also stars in an upcoming musical drama film called Carmen which is post-production.

Phoebe Bridgers meanwhile, recently received four Grammy Nominations – including Best New Artist – for her 2020 album Punisher.

The couple announced they were going out when Bridgers posted a picture of them on Instagram last week.