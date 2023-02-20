| 14.1°C Dublin

Paul Mescal and Nicola Coughlan hit the after party as Irish stars celebrate the Baftas

The BAFTAs in London is one of the standout events in a busy awards season – with after parties to match

Nicola Coughlan at the Netflix BAFTA after-party. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix Expand
Paul Mescal and Sandy Powell at the Netflix BAFTA afterparty in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix Expand
Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at the BAFTA awards. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Expand
Paul Mescal hits the red carpet at the EE BAFTA awards in London on Sunday night. Samir Hussein/WireImage. Expand
Daryl McCormack walks the red carpet at the BAFTAs. Photo courtesy of Getty Images for BAFTA Expand
Barry Keoghan makes his way into the BAFTA ceremony, with a personalised box of Crunchy Nuts. Photo: Rowben Lantion/Getty. Expand
Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Colin Farrell at the BAFTAs. Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty. Expand
Paul Mescal and Sandy Powell. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix. Expand

Nicola Coughlan at the Netflix BAFTA after-party. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Saoirse Hanley

If there’s one thing Irish people have perfected, it’s the after party. Fittingly, the parties after the Baftas on Sunday night were attended by some of Ireland’s brightest stars.

The Bafta ceremony took place in Royal Festival Hall in London, which meant hundreds of the film industry's stars descended on the city for a night of celebrating their art and accolades. 

