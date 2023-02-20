Paul Mescal and Nicola Coughlan hit the after party as Irish stars celebrate the Baftas

The BAFTAs in London is one of the standout events in a busy awards season – with after parties to match
If there’s one thing Irish people have perfected, it’s the after party. Fittingly, the parties after the Baftas on Sunday night were attended by some of Ireland’s brightest stars.
The Bafta ceremony took place in Royal Festival Hall in London, which meant hundreds of the film industry's stars descended on the city for a night of celebrating their art and accolades.
Irish stars were in for a good night, with both Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon winning in their respective categories for their roles in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Paul Mescal, Daryl McCormack, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were each up for awards but ultimately went home empty-handed.
Once the plates were cleared and the stage was empty, it was time to hit the tiles. Kildare actor, Paul Mescal was pictured at Netflix’s annual Bafta after-party in London’s Chiltern Firehouse. The actor told Extra that he had managed to nab singer sister, Nell, a ticket to the party.
They were joined by Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan. She wasn't the only Netflix alum in the room, with Bridgerton co-stars (both former and current) Luke Newton and Regé-Jean Page both in attendance.
Earlier in the night, Coughlan had wowed with a red carpet Maison Valentino look well suited to her Bridgerton character. The actress told Vogue that her dress needed to be special and was “very Jackie O”.
Coughlan wasn’t the only Irish star that made an impression on the red carpet. Bad Sisters heartthrob, Daryl McCormack, who was nominated for the Rising Star award as well as Leading Actor was pictured making his way into the ceremony. The cast of The Banshees of Inisherin (which was nominated across most of the main categories) followed suit.
And of course, Barry Keoghan (in Alexander McQueen finery) brought a dose of Irish banter to the Baftas, pictured with a box of Kellog’s Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in hand. Since the film’s release, Keoghan and his co-star, Colin Farrell have joked back and forth about Keoghan stealing the actor’s favourite cereal. Now, it seems he has his own.