Patrick Dempsey spends final and ‘most impactful’ day in Ireland visiting cancer support centre

Patrick Dempsey spent his final and “most impactful” day in Ireland visiting a cancer support centre.

The former Grey’s Anatomy actor had been exploring the sights of Ireland since he arrived in the country in May to work on the sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted but has now jetted back to the States after wrapping up filming.

Before he parted ways with the Emerald Isle, however, the 55-year-old paid a visit to the Purple House Cancer Support Centre in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Dempsey wrote: “My final and quite possibly most impactful day in Ireland. Visiting the @purplehousecancersupport

“Grateful for the work they do each and every day to support those affected by cancer.

“Felt very at home here.”

And the staff at Purple House were equally thrilled to have the Hollywood star in their midst.

In an Instagram post, a spokesperson for the charity said: “We were delighted to welcome @patrickdempsey to Purple House today and to share information on how both Purple House (Ireland) and @dempsey_center (America) support Cancer patients and their families.

“Until next time Patrick! #patrickdempsey #purplehousecancersupport #dempseycenter #cancer #charity #cancersupport”

Dempsey founded his own cancer support facility, the Dempsey Center in Maine, in 2008 after his mother Amanda was diagnosed with the disease in 1997.

In 2016, he took on an advisory role, and in 2018 he became a Dempsey Center board member and continues to help support those impacted by cancer.