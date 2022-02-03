Pam-mania: Gen Z’s obsession with all things Pamela Anderson

Anticipation for new drama Pam & Tommy has reached its peak.

The bombshell series that sees Lily James play Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan take on husband Tommy Lee during the leak of their honeymoon sex tape, and subsequent fallout, is finally out today.

During the countdown, nostalgic hysteria has been swirling.

Vintage snaps of Anderson looking all-out Nineties have added fuel to the Y2K fire already sweeping through the TikTok generation. Consider Pam-core fully landed. And people are chasing a taste of the look, hard. That means leather bustier tops, all things double denim and halter Reebok cycle suits. It is Barb Wire busty lace up corset meets Baywatch beach attire.

“Much like the rest of the 90s, Pam and Tommy have made a comeback in recent weeks and remain as influential as ever,” an eBay spokesperson says. Last week, they watched the rush: a 39 per cent spike in searches for ‘Pam Anderson’, 45 per cent for ‘black leather corset’ and 74 per cent for the all iconic ‘red swimming costume’.

“Ahead of the series airing, we’re seeing the nation look to recreate Pam’s most iconic looks.”

It taps into the Nineties obsession that has long taken over fashion’s catwalks.

“It’s obvious to see Pamela Anderson’s iconic style is continuing to make history, defining and influencing current trends,” says Emma Ilori, head of womenswear elevation at retailer FLANNELS. “Brands such as Dion Lee and Area are ringleaders of this aesthetic and have included daring cut-outs and statement corsets in their SS22 collections.”

Along with the uptake of the touch stone pieces, it is a general aura of Pam-style sex appeal that has emerged – and seems set to stay. “We’re talking double denim from the likes of Balenciaga, thigh-grazing miniskirts from Versace and Poster Girl’s sparkling slip-dresses,” Ilori says. To make Pam proud simply raise a hem and source a risqué tank.

On the high street, head to Weekday for their ruched ‘Y2K Halter Top’ and denim shorts cut to look like a micro mini. Get top quality corsetry - the Bella Hadid set love - from Miaou and KNWLS, or try Isabel Marant’s topstitched black bustier that is bang on Pam.

Down below, nothing says Anderson like a cowboy boot – paired with daisy dukes and deep v-neck T, or, as she did for Playboy in 1992, a white skirt and little else. “There’s been a rise in searches for cowboy boots too,” Ilori says. “They are the chicest boots to invest in for SS22 and my favourites are from Balmain and Saint Laurent.”

Just add pencil thin eyebrows, a blonde blow out, giddy up and go!

