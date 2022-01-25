Our ‘simple’ life – Jamie Dornan’s wife Amelia Warner on keeping things normal

Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan at the premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall. Photo: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Jamie Dornan’s composer wife Amelia Warner has told how ‘simple’ it is to keep family life as normal as possible just by being together.

The 39-year-old mum-of-three said she was more comfortable chilling out at their home in the Cotswolds than walking the red carpet at glitzy showbiz events.

And she said the couple, who travel regularly for work, had their busy schedules down to a ‘good routine’, including their children’s education. But she said she expected they would make ‘different decisions’, as their three daughters grew older.

Speaking to The Times from LA, where the family is currently based during promotion of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Warner spoke of their idyllic life in the Cotswolds, where they’ve lived for the last few years.

“I feel that we’re good at keeping things at a level of normality, and as long as we’re all together, it’s very simple for us,” she said.

“I’m definitely more comfortable on a dog-walk than being glammed up.”

When Dornan was filming the BBC drama The Tourist in Australia last year, the family relocated for five months and the girls enrolled at a local school.

As their stay in LA is expected to be shorter, the children are being home schooled this time.

“We’re used to the travel,” said Warner. “It’s part of our lives.

“We’ve got it all down to a good routine, and as they get older, I’m sure we’ll make different decisions.”

The former actress, who met Dornan at a party in LA, also spoke about her love for wild swimming and how she and her husband swam every day over Christmas in the west of Ireland, where they were spending the holidays.

“Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, we swam a lot over Christmas,” she said.

“He (Dornan) enjoys it, especially when he’s at home in Ireland, he’d jump in the sea with me — him and his sister, we all swam.

“It was really fun and really, really cold.”

Warner said she started swimming a couple of years ago in the rivers and lakes near her Cotswolds home, in response to an open invitation from an acquaintance on Instagram. Until then, she had to force herself to even swim in a pool.

Speaking of her first time wild swimming, she said: “I didn’t know anybody and suddenly I was taking off my clothes and getting into this inky black freezing water.

“Everyone was squealing, but it was empowering and bonding and fun. We all felt so buzzed and high from it afterwards.

“It’s good to do stuff that pushes you to your edges, to do things that surprise yourself. I didn’t think I could do it, but I did, and then I just wanted to do it again and again.”

And she said she found wild swimming to be good for her mental health.

“Even five years ago, I would have said, ‘No thanks’. I think it’s just getting older and being more interested in pushing myself,” she said.

“It’s really good for building confidence and it definitely has a noticeable effect on your mental health. If you have low moods, or you’re feeling a bit down, it really does help.”



