‘Our hearts are so full of joy’- Lottie Ryan reveals name of newborn son

Lottie Ryan has shared the first photo of her newborn baby and revealed that his name is Wolf.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 2FM DJ shared an adorable photo of baby Wolf’s tiny hand clinging onto hers.

Wolf is Lottie and her husband Fabio Aprile’s first child. The presenter gave birth to him two weeks ago and in the caption of the image thanked the Nicu in the Rotunda hospital.

After revealing his name, she wrote: “The newest member of our little family!

"Our hearts are so full of joy forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda particularly NICU - there are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf. Let the adventure begin”.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate Lottie and her husband.

Model Rosanna Davison wrote: “Huge congratulations to you both”.

While Lottie’s 2FM colleague Jennifer Zamparelli simply commented two red love hearts.

And her sister Bonnie Ryan said: “I’ve seen this picture so why am I crying again ..I just love him so much”.

Lottie’s management announced two weeks ago that she’d given birth to a healthy baby boy.

At the end of May, Lottie said she experienced complications with her pregnancy, but that she and the baby were healthy.

While doing a Q&A on her Instagram page, many fans asked Lottie about her pregnancy journey.

"Pregnancy is good, and I am good, thank you. It hasn’t been that way the whole way through,” she said.

“We’ve had complications, but thankfully myself and baby are very healthy and very well, so I’m very lucky.”

Lottie added that she was “very sick” throughout her pregnancy.

Giving advice to one of her fans who was also experiencing pregnancy-related sickness, she said: “‘I was very sick, but what I will say is every pregnancy is different, so you need to talk to your GP or midwife because that’s what I did and it was the best thing.”

Lottie let the gender of her baby slip on 2FM’s The Jennifer Zamparelli Show back in March.

She said she and her partner Fabio were “absolutely thrilled” to be having a baby boy.