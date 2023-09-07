Olivia Petter: Why are we assuming Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are intellectually incompatible?

So Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are official. Cue internet outrage, disgust and delight, depending on your social media algorithm. Rumours of pop culture’s most unexpected romantic pairing have been circulating since April. But now – thanks to a series of videos and photos of the duo aggressively snogging at Beyoncé’s latest LA concert – the couple is all but confirmed. And people seem set on expressing their shock.