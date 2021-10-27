| 16.1°C Dublin

Oh, how the other half lives! Heathrow’s ‘royal suite’ just another reminder that William and Kate aren’t that relatable at all

Prince William and Kate Middleton on a visit to a farm earlier this year. Photo: PA

Prince William and Kate Middleton on a visit to a farm earlier this year. Photo: PA

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

The Mirror has reported that relatable royals William and Kate had checked into the luxurious and top-secret ‘Windsor Suite’ at Heathrow Airport en route to their mid-term family holiday.

The suite is so confidential that the reporter was unable to reveal the exact whereabouts – presumably it’s accessible only through underground tunnels and a network of secret doorways hidden in bookcases.

But it is there and, by gum, is it posh!

