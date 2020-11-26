Normal People director ‘so delighted’ for Daisy Edgar-Jones in Rose d’Or win

Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson has said he’s thrilled for Daisy Edgar-Jones after she won a prestigious accolade for her part as Marianne in ‘Normal People.’

She may have missed out on the Emmy nomination but she will get the first-ever Rose d’Or for Emerging Talent for her role in the hit global series co-directed by Abrahamson of Element Pictures.

Speaking about her being honoured by the international awards body, he said he couldn’t be happier for her.

“I’m so delighted that Daisy’s incredible work on ‘Normal People’ has been recognised with such a prestigious award,” he told independent.ie.

“It was a privilege to watch her bring Marianne to life on-screen and with Paul Mescal, create such an iconic screen pairing. We are all so proud of her.”

In her typically understated fashion, the London-born actress (21) said

she was “very chuffed” with the prestigious accolade for her role and said it was a “dream job.”

“I just feel so lucky to have played Marianne and it’s done so much for me. To be acknowledged as an emerging talent by Rose d’Or for it is so special. Thank you so, so much. I’m very proud,” she said.

The adaptation was broadcast as a 12-part series on RTÉ, BBC and Hulu, propelling Edgar-Jones and co-star Paul Mescal into the global spotlight after it became a lockdown smash hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

Judging panel chair Mark Rowland congratulated her on being in the inaugural winner of the award. He said it aims to “recognise new talent this year and every year”.

Also honoured at this year’s event is actor Ncuti Gatwa (28) who has received the Performance of the Year Award.

He won plaudits among the LGBT community for his portrayal of Eric in Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy Sex Education which co-stars Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield.

Now in their 59th year, the Rose d’Or Awards celebrate the best in entertainment programming.

This year’s shortlist was selected from 766 entries by more than 80 international judges across 12 categories.

The awards will be held virtually at 3pm on December 9 and will be hosted by comedian Nish Kumar.

