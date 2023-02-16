Norah Casey contacts gardaí over ‘very upsetting’ and ‘sinister’ threats after Aisling O’Loughlin anti-vax post

Dragon’s Den star Norah Casey has revealed she has gone to the gardaí over threats to her life after trolls targeted her following an online rant by former TV presenter Aisling O’Loughlin.

Casey said that she has never felt more threatened in her life and she has has been advised by gardaí, having reported the threats directed at her, to monitor what trolls are saying about her and to inform them of any developments.

Casey told the Irish Independent on Monday how her life was turned upside down last year when she suffered serious health issues, including being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes following a “mild” bout of Covid-19.

But her revelations led to former Xposé presenter O’Loughlin, who now lives in France and in recent years has emerged as a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, to target her in online posts.

“Could Norah Casey’s long list of ailments be down to the ‘vaccine’ she pushed on television? Why is the media failing to make the connection?” O’Loughlin posted online, before adding a link to a larger piece she had written on Casey and her medical condition.

Casey said she is now being targeted by online trolls – social media users who deliberately post provocative messages.

One comment, from a user named “John”, said: “She has her award, she won’t be with us much longer.” .

Media mogul Casey said the post “caused a whole series of comments including one which said “I think she’s dead already, if she’s not dead she will be soon”.

There were ones calling me a drug pusher

“Some of them were calling me a drug pusher,” Casey added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the anti-vaccine movement gained traction in many countries including Ireland. Former Xposé presenter O’Loughlin previously previously shared her beliefs that the Covid-19 vaccination was "satanic" and was banned from Instagram for “repeatedly sharing harmful misinformation” on the issues of vaccines and Covid-19.

"They were quite sinister comments in that community. Some had just a few followers, but others had quite a lot and many were in America.,” Casey said.

“You can either read it as saying; ‘I’m so ill I might die, or you could read it in a more sinister way. I certainly found them very upsetting and so did my family.”

“Of course there were ones calling me a drug pusher and all kinds of pretty derogatory comments.

"But whether [O’Loughlin] intended or not she wrote something which was quite inflammatory. She deliberately targeted me so I would read it.”

Safety

Casey confirmed that she had been in contact with gardaí over the alleged abuse, but is worried for her safety as some trolls post her location online when she is scheduled to appear at events.

“[The gardaí] told me to monitor and inform them of any more developments,” she said.

“I am worried about people knowing where I am – even if someone posts when I’m speaking at events.





“Most people know where I am at any given time.”

Casey, who came to the fore as publisher of a number of magazines, including Woman’s Way, Irish Tatler, and U Magazine, said she knew O’Loughlin in a professional capacity several years ago.

“I did know Aisling back in the day back in the day when she did Xposé.

"In fact, I think we put her on the front cover of one of the magazines … I liked her and respected her.”

The former Dragon’s Den judge said O’Loughlin’s comments online alarmed her.

“I was concerned about her piece, but even more concerned about the fact that she drew a lot of anti-vaxxer Twitter people on to me, which was really uncomfortable,” Casey said.

I felt very frightened by some of the comments that people were making

“Sadly, I think lots of online abuse is moving offline – we have seen some pretty grim examples of that over the last while.

“So, I felt very frightened by some of the comments that people were making.



“Her own article very strange because I was telling my story, which is my story and really nobody gets to insert themselves in it and make really strange interpretations of what was wrong with me.

“I have five consultants. I trust my medical team far more than anybody else, and I know what happened to me and it wasn’t vaccine-related.”

Serious

Casey said she has a right to speak openly about her medical condition.

“To twist my story, which was about a very serious illness that impacted me and has changed my life, into something that is a platform for the anti-vaccine community, I can’t actually believe she did it, especially as she knows me.

Casey, who started her professional career as a nurse before entering the publishing business, said she is “pro-vaccine” and well aware of the risks associated with contracting Covid-19, as her 24-year-old son has asthma – a condition that puts you at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

“In my world, during Covid, my sister got breast cancer and had multiple operations. My son has severe asthma andmy mother is 92,” she said.

"That was my bubble, those three people. So, of course I’m pro-vaccine and if that’s the allegation then I’m guilty of it, absolutely guilty of it.”

“I was a nurse, I spent my 20s doing journals in the medical and nursing field, so I do read the science and the research.

"I take the flu vaccine every year for similar reasons. My son has upper cortical asthma, so he has been hospitalised for a lot of his life. He can’t afford to get those kinds of illnesses.

"They have a big impact on him and his lungs, so we’ve always protected ourselves.”

“I have got good friends who got Covid before the vaccine and they have been left with long term effects.”

But Casey said she took issue with O’Loughlin’s comments that she was “pushing a vaccine”.

“I think it’s everyone’s right to decide to take a vaccine or not, its people rights. It’s a strange argument to make that somehow my rights is less than someone’s right not to take a vaccine,” she said.

Last month Casey fulfilled a professional dream when she attended World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Under the theme "co-operation in a fragmented world", the annual meeting brought together more than 2,700 leaders from government, business and society.

But O'Loughlin, Casey said, alleged that she had attended the economic summit "to mingle with vaccine-pushers".

"I wanted to go to Davos all my life. I went this year on my own steam, I spoke at three events. We set up a women’s impact fund to help women in the Ukraine and Iran. My purpose there was not a secret," Casey said.

“There was a sinister link that I was mingling with global vaccine-pushers and that I was pretending the vaccine hadn’t caused my illness.”

“I wouldn’t have thought me telling my story about what happened me was controversial in advance of all of this."

The Irish Independent contacted Aisling O’Loughlin for comment but she has yet to respond.