A female friend of troubled singer Demi Lovato (25) urged a 911 operator to get paramedics to switch off their sirens.

'No sirens please' - Demi Lovato's friend who called 911 urged them to switch off sirens

The unidentified woman called 911 from the singer's Hollywood Hills home early on Tuesday morning, after Demi was reportedly found in bed unconscious from a suspected drug overdose.

A recording of the 911 call - obtained by TMZ.com - hears a female talk with the 911 operator. Demi is not identified in the call.

The operator directs her to stay with the patient, and he will stay on the line with her until paramedics arrive at the address.

He advises her to send someone out onto the street to flag the ambulance down, before advising them to gather up any medications the singer may be on and lock any family pets into a room.

The operator then advises that they should be able to hear the sirens from the ambulance as it gets closer to the address.

Demi Lovato is reportedly in hospital (Isabel Infantes/PA)

At this stage, the woman tells the operator: "No sirens please. Right?"

The operator answers: "No this is a medical emergency. I don't have any control over that.

"This is definitely a medical emergency for her and we will get there as fast as possible."

A male voice later comes on the line and says they can hear the sirens, and the ambulance may take another little while as it's a "windy street".

The paramedics are there seconds later, and the call ends.

Demi was subsequently treated at the scene and rushed to an LA hospital.

Demi Lovato Overdose 911 Call https://t.co/oFIAzAhb72 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2018

According to TMZ.com, she refused to divulge to paramedics what drug she had taken.

It was reported initially that it was heroin, but sources close to the singer have denied this, but will not disclose what drugs she had taken.

The emergency came after Demi was out partying through the night, after celebrating a friend's birthday on Monday.

Over the years, Demi has been open about her drug-taking, eating disorders, depression and trips to rehab.

She spoke of how she first took cocaine at the age of 17, while starring in kids' TV programme 'Sonny With A Chance'.

Since becoming clean, her career has gone from strength to strength.

She has recently released a song called 'Sober', in which she admitted to recent relapse in her sobriety.

TMZ report that a number of Demi's friends have sensed the star had been struggling in recent weeks, and an intervention was reportedly staged.

Demi is continuing to recover.

Scheduled concerts in Atlantic City and Toronto have been cancelled in the meantime.

Online Editors