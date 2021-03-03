Nicola Coughlan hits back at podcast host for calling her the ‘fat girl in Bridgerton’

Nicola Coughlan was named one of the best-dressed stars at the Golden Globes. Photo: Nicola Coughlan/ Instagram

A podcast host said she won’t apologise for calling Nicola Coughlan “fat” after the Derry Girls star hit back at the host for referring to her as the “fat girl in Bridgerton”.

Attending the virtual Golden Globes award show on Sunday, the Irish actress donned a yellow gown with a black cardigan tied at her collar.

Despite being named one of the best-dressed stars at the coveted awards show, Amanda Richards of the Big Calf podcast appeared to take a dig at the Bridgerton star.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes.

‘Bc no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you’re a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear bc you feel like you have to.”

Nicola hit back at the podcast host, replying to the tweet: “I thought the cardigan looked ace. Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that’s where the idea came from. Also, I have a name.”

However, after being called out by the Galway native’s fans, Amanda said she won’t apologise for using the word fat.

In a tweet, she said: “Nicola Coughlan is fine. She replied to my tweet long before most. She stated her autonomy in her choice, and called me out for not using her name. She will now continue being a successful, interesting human with dope style, regardless of what a writer on Twitter had to say.

"And yeah, it sucked that I didn’t use her name, and I’m sorry I made that choice. But I’m not going to apologize for using the word fat. Ever.”

The Irish actress has openly spoken about how actors are judged on their bodies, and on Monday reshared a piece on social media that she wrote about her experience.

Sharing the article, she also wrote: “Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant.

"I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go ‘Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate’” unfortunately it’s still happening.

“Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love.

“It’s so reductive to women when we’re making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards.

“Also, and I mean this in the nicest way as possible, I’m not a body positivity activist, I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement. My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by.”

