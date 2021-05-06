Niall Horan ‘very serious’ about new girlfriend Amelia Woolley as pair enjoy London dates

Niall and Amelia first went public with their romance last summer

Things appear to be going from strength to strength between Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley.

The Irish star and brunette beauty were spotted together for the first time in nine months after making a rare public appearance in London this week.

The One Direction singer (27) and his designer shoe buyer girlfriend (24) looked cool and casual as they went for a stroll in the city.

The couple were also photographed grabbing some umbrellas from a car to avoid getting caught in the rain yesterday.

Read More

Their relationship was revealed back in July 2020, when Amelia posted a photo of the pair looking loved up while drinking wine on a cosy date.

Their public appearances have been limited, however, and the last time they were photographed together was after a dinner date in a swanky Battersea restaurant last summer.

A source told the Daily Mail that their relationship is going strong, saying: “They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job.

“Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.

Amelia is the Mullingar native’s first serious girlfriend since he ended things with American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld (24).

They dated for a year from December 2017 to December 2018, although they never went public with their romance.

He has also been romantically linked to famous faces such as Ellie Goulding, Barbara Palvin, and Selena Gomez but later confirmed that he and Gomez were “just friends.”

Read More

Sunday World