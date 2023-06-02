Niall Horan explains why he can’t just pop out to get chips when he’s at home in Mullingar

As he gets ready to go on tour for his new album The Show, the singer-songwriter speaks about how much life has changed for him

“It’s probably a combination of the upbringing I had and the fact I already had enough character at 16,” said Niall Horan about staying true to himself amidst his meteoric climb to fame.

The Mullingar singer-songwriter spoke to Rolling Stone UK in the run-up to his new album, The Show, about making that first journey to Dublin for the X Factor audition that hitched him on to the One Direction wagon.

Despite spending most of his time in LA and the entire pandemic in London, Horan makes the trip to his home in Mullingar at least seven to eight times a year.

He describes the fame and homecoming he’s now used to: “I can’t just pull up outside the chip shop, run in and get the chips, then run back to the car. Everything has to be thought through. Like, where am I going to park? How many streets am I going to have to cross? What am I going to wear?”

How life and love inspired The Show✨ @NiallOfficial sits down with Rolling Stone UK ahead of his new album

Read the full story: https://t.co/8rPgujZyC7 pic.twitter.com/mDjlbIDbCZ — Rolling Stone UK (@RollingStoneUK) June 1, 2023

In the interview, the singer had his hopes set firmly on becoming a musician for as long as he can remember. His parents were always supportive but pushed him to get some qualifications on the side. But he has no doubt that he would have had a good life even if he had stayed put. He says: “My parents are having a good time.”

He said, “I didn’t do GCSEs or anything like that because I didn’t finish school. My father worked in Tesco for 35 years and my mother worked at a pewter genesis company making little bits and pieces – clocks and things like that. They both had very regular jobs. Some kids like to spread their wings and leave the nest, others like to stay in their hometown, or maybe can’t get out.”

Horan began working on The Show in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The album has an overarching message behind it: “When there’s no heartbreak, you have to come up with a different concept. I realised quite quickly that what I wanted to talk about was the ups and downs, and good and bad of life. That’s The Show.”

I’ve achieved a lot in my young life, but I’m still fired up to do as much as I can

The singer has announced a 50-date tour for 2024 from February to July. Horan will take his new music across Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

He said: “In my eyes, the bigger the venue, the better, because I f***ing love looking out at an ocean of people. For me, it feels like the bigger the venue, the better the show is going to be.”

With his work, Horan has always had his fans at the centre of everything.

“When I’m writing, I ask myself, ‘Have I gone too specific to the point where it only makes sense to me? And then I try and broaden the thought to make it as relatable as possible.”

Now 29, Horan has advice for himself before his One Direction days: “Get ready. Your life’s about to change on a level that most of the world can’t even quantify.”

Although they are all now focused on their solo careers, he keeps in touch with “the lads” – his former bandmates from One Direction.

“I’ve achieved a lot in my young life, but I’m still fired up to do as much as I can. My career has felt so good because it reminds me of everything I thought the music industry would be when I was a kid. I got the good end of the stick travelling the world and playing to millions. And I still want more of that,” said Horan.