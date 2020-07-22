New pictures of Britain's Prince George released to mark his seventh birthday

Prince George of Cambridge poses for a photo taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month, which was released to celebrate his seventh birthday (Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

New pictures of Britain's Prince George, third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, have been released to mark his seventh birthday.

The photos, taken earlier this month by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday, the night before the young prince's birthday.

Expand Close Prince George of Cambridge poses for a photo taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month, which was released to celebrate his seventh birthday (Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prince George of Cambridge poses for a photo taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month, which was released to celebrate his seventh birthday (Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

Snapshots of William and Kate's three children being published has become a regular feature on occasions such as brithdays.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace said in a statement. It did not say where the photos were taken.

Expand Close Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince George was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013. He made his first public appearance a day later, when his parents stood on the hospital steps in front of a huge crowd of photographers and camera crews.

George is the eldest of the Cambridges' three children. Sister Charlotte is 5 and brother Louis is 2.

Read More

Reuters