Nathan Carter opens up about the reason he’s still single

Country music superstar Nathan Carter has revealed that the reason he's still single is his fear of commitment.

And the heart-throb, who has earned a fortune in the past 10 years from his phenomenal success, also admits that he squandered a chunk of his cash indulging his passion for cars.

"I spent any cash I had on cars, but I enjoyed it," Nathan says. "I wasn't doing drugs, I wasn't in a brothel somewhere, I was just enjoying cars.

"I've been obsessed with cars since I was 18, and I've probably lost a lot of money on cars through the years, through swapping and changing. I've bought 28 vehicles - Jeeps, sports cars and pick-up trucks - in 10 years, which is just stupid."

The Wagon Wheel singer, who owns a stunning home in Co. Fermanagh, is still single, despite being one of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

Nathan says: "Is that the word? Probably, yes…willing to participate. There are young ones at the gigs that want to come out for the good time, and they probably perceive the musician and the singer as…I don't know what."

Lisa chips in: "They would love the opportunity to say that they've been in that scenario or position, whoever it may be."

She then asks Nathan what type of partner he's looking for.

"Breathing… got a pulse," he jokes. "I'd say someone who is family orientated. They'd have to really like music. It doesn't have to be country. Someone who is trusting and someone who is a laugh more than anything. They'd have to be up for the craic, like a few drinks and just up for a good time because life is too short."

Asked if he is content with his life, Nathan says: "This year has been a very unusual year. I've had so much time sitting about coming to terms with stuff… work and mentally staying busy. I had to try and stay as busy as possible because I'd just go crazy doing nothing.

"Even on holiday I'd be on the phone 10 times a day trying to sort gigs or the next single or videos or an album or interviews coming up. To go from doing all that to nothing has been a serious come down

"And I definitely probably suffered a bit at the start of this. The passing of Nicky James (his close friend and mentor who died suddenly) didn't help… and then all this kicked off.

"I was eating too much junk, I was drinking too much, I was staying up too late watching films and then not getting out of bed until midday. It was the stuff that came with having nothing to do.

On her podcast this week, Nathan's former flame Lisa McHugh asked him: "What's going on here, you have everything going for you - you're talented, successful, good looking, you're a genuine person and you would literally do anything for anyone. Why are you single?"

Nathan pauses before responding: "Good question. I think that my obsession with music has not helped. And my fear of commitment has not helped. I've just enjoyed myself too much as well, being single and being on the road touring and meeting people.

"The music business is a killer for relationships as well. As we all know it's not an easy place. I've definitely seen that with different lads in the band who are married. Some of the lads are single and some of them are not, and it's very tough.

"Being away on tour in America for a month is so, so hard on a relationship. You have to have so much trust, especially in the music business because you are around so many people who are…"

Lisa interjects: "Willing?"

"It was definitely a tough couple of months - April, May, June, around then. But I've had a building project here at the house and that has kind of kept me focused because I needed something to do, otherwise I was going to go barking mad."

Lisa asks if he found being at home on his own lonely? "Sometimes, yeah, especially if I have been out on a big weekend with friends," he says. "You'd be sitting here on a Sunday evening thinking, 'oh, there's no one here. I'm sitting here watching TV on my own.' It would be a bit lonely.

"But then the minute I'm back up and at it on a Monday morning when I go to the gym or on a couple of errands I'm fine again.

"Don't get me wrong, up ahead I'd love to settle down and have kids. I was going to buy a dog, but then I thought it wouldn't be fair because I know I'm going to go back to gigging again, maybe not to the extent that I was doing - I'm not going to do 120 gigs a year, I'm not going to do it like that anymore.

"I'm going to do a tour in England and Scotland and America, and a tour in Ireland maybe twice a year - and it wouldn't be fair having a dog here," Nathan says.

