Naked ambition: Why A-listers bare all

What do you see when you see the photos of Gwyneth Paltrow celebrating her 48th birthday in her actual birthday suit? Some have called her nude photo, posted to her 7.4 million fans on Instagram, a ploy to sell Goop's latest body butter; her own daughter Apple, meanwhile, appeared somewhat displeased, posting the simple comment "MOM" under the photo.

Don't know about you, but I see a woman who is happy with life and comfortable in her (expensively moisturised) skin. This is a woman whose Goop company keeps an 'orgasm guru' on retainer and makes scented candles called 'This Smells Like My Vagina', so it's safe to say that stripping off in front of the camera, in a forest, is probably no biggie for the wellness guru.

Nothing screams 'this is me' like a photo where the star is - quite literally - divested of designer labels and fancy frocks. Yet if the ensuing online commentary is anything to go by, the sight of Gwynnie flashing the flesh is evidently A Bit Of A Thing.

Hollywood has had a complex history with famous women daring to bare their bodies. Doing it for a role, when 'the work' required it, was one thing; quite another was electing to strip off in your spare time, for a magazine or selfie.

What used to be downright shocking and controversial is now the sign of a body-proud woman, happy to give two fingers to the naysayers. In the post Me-Too era, posing nude as a famous woman is now the biggest power move you can pull. Where once it was synonymous with subjugation, now a nude shoot is a triumph that's less about the male gaze than the female perspective.

It wasn't always thus. In the 1920s, photographer Alfred Cheney Johnston was famed for full frontal images of showgirls from the Ziegfield Follies, but in 1933 a sea change was ushered in when Hedy Lamarr, by then a famous actress, appeared fully nude in Ecstasy.

Twenty-odd years later, Marilyn Monroe's centrefold for the first issue of Playboy was printed, promoting a stampeded to the news-stands. According to lore, Monroe, then in the early stages of her career and desperate for money, was paid just $50 for the iconic pictures. She signed the model release 'Mona Monroe'.

"I don't know why, except I may have wanted to protect myself," Monroe said years later. "I was nervous, embarrassed, even ashamed of what I had done, and I did not want my name to appear on that model release."

This would prove to be something of a recurring Hollywood trope for years: a young starlet 'pressured', whether out of financial imperative or the promise of a professional leg-up, into appearing nude in photo or on film. It wasn't uncommon for a nude shoot to somehow 'resurface' and derail an actress' career in full flight.

Yet running parallel to this was an idea that there was a certain amount of cultural capital in stripping off.

It was certainly one way of landing oneself on the map, and there's no denying that a platform like Playboy would prove a successful career launch pad for stars like Pamela Anderson or Anna Nicola Smith. Christine Keeler's iconic 1963 'chair' image, taken in the wake of the Profuno Affair scandal, turned her from a struggling model into an icon of sexual liberation.

The public reaction to women baring all has always run a wide gamut, from grudging admiration to outright distaste. Even by the 90s, and we'd had several decades of famous women posing naked in magazines, there was still somehow virgin ground yet to be plundered.

In 1991, Demi Moore's iconic Vanity Fair cover was another game-changing moment. Proud and heavily pregnant, Moore became a pop culture force to be reckoned with (and, for good measure, followed it up with two more naked covers for the magazine). Madonna, likewise, found herself comfortably in the middle of a cultural earthquake a year later with her Sex book, a coffee-table compendium of fabulously fleshy images.

Just when it seemed that provocation by posing nude seemed old-hat, Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her full-frontal shoot for Paper Magazine in 2015. It did little to hurt the Kardashian brand at any rate, not least because Kardashian took a familiar empowered stance: "I'm never one to preach, but I felt really positive and really good about myself," she said. "I love the photos, I did it for me, I hope other people like them."

Emily Ratajkowski, similarly, is no stranger to celebrating her body, whether on social media or in print magazines.

"I believe in sexuality," she has said. "I think it's a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We're the core of sexual beings, and I think that's something that should be celebrated rather than attacked."

Still, there have been instances in which racy photoshoots have felt less than empowered. Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson, who was partial to an A-list nude shoot, was barred from working with several of the world's top magazines, after several allegations of sexual harassment.

His particular modus operandi was to blow apart the stuffy world of haute couture with 'softcore porn' work that 'pushed boundaries'. Safe to say he did just that, with some rather NSFW photos, taken during a photoshoot for the cover of Candy magazine.

Richardson later uploaded all of the explicit photos from the shoot to his own blog. While the shoot itself divided opinion, Richardson's decision still somehow leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

The empowered nude photoshoot has become a counterpoint to the 'leaked nude' phenomenon. Last year, Love Island fans unearthed old photos on Maura Higgins' social feed. Proving that she was not in the least bit fazed at the photos resurfacing, Higgins shared another photo to Instagram, this time enjoying date night in the bath with her then-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

The reaction to a star baring all is varied, often depending on their year, career and age, but it's still very much a cultural event. Today's crop of birthday-suited beauties is certainly owning it, refusing to let it overshadow their careers.

As Gwyneth proves, now it's just the small matter of getting disapproving teenage daughters on side.