Naked ambition: Why A-listers bare all

Gwyneth Paltrow's nude selfie is welcome proof that stars are finally controlling the narrative around their bodies, writes Tanya Sweeney

Christine Keeler&rsquo;s iconic 1963 &lsquo;chair&rsquo; image Expand
Gwyneth Paltrow posted this picture on Instagram this week Expand
Love Island&rsquo;s Maura Higgins also has nude photos on her social media Expand
Demi Moore&rsquo;s pregnant Vanity Fair cover in 1991 Expand

Gwyneth Paltrow posted this picture on Instagram this week

Love Island’s Maura Higgins also has nude photos on her social media

Demi Moore’s pregnant Vanity Fair cover in 1991

Tanya Sweeney

What do you see when you see the photos of Gwyneth Paltrow celebrating her 48th birthday in her actual birthday suit? Some have called her nude photo, posted to her 7.4 million fans on Instagram, a ploy to sell Goop's latest body butter; her own daughter Apple, meanwhile, appeared somewhat displeased, posting the simple comment "MOM" under the photo.

Don't know about you, but I see a woman who is happy with life and comfortable in her (expensively moisturised) skin. This is a woman whose Goop company keeps an 'orgasm guru' on retainer and makes scented candles called 'This Smells Like My Vagina', so it's safe to say that stripping off in front of the camera, in a forest, is probably no biggie for the wellness guru.

Nothing screams 'this is me' like a photo where the star is - quite literally - divested of designer labels and fancy frocks. Yet if the ensuing online commentary is anything to go by, the sight of Gwynnie flashing the flesh is evidently A Bit Of A Thing.