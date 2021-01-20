‘My life is zoom calls and running’- Paul Mescal on struggling without work in lockdown

Normal People star Paul Mescal said he was struggling without work during lockdown in the UK and that his life was “a lot of Zoom calls and lots of running”.

The 24-year-old shot to fame during the first lockdown last year after depicting Connell in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the Maynooth actor, who lives in London, spoke about how he is feeling amid the restrictions.

"I’ve struggled with the absence of work. A vast period of the day which would’ve been occupied is now totally unoccupied,” he said.

"My life is a lot of Zoom calls and lots of running. I’ve been trying to get as much serotonin as I can. Serotonin is a wonderful thing.'

However, despite initially struggling with the lockdown in London the star now appears to be occupied by filming the movie adaptation of the opera Carmen in a rural town in Australia.

He was recently spotted on the set in Breadalbane, New South Wales, with his co-star Melissa Barrera.

Paul became hugely popular after Normal People, where he starred alongside Daisy Edgar Jones, became an international success.

The young Irish actor was nominated for an Emmy in the category ‘Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie’.

While on the show, the 24-year-old said he did “stupid things”, like spending his entire first pay check on booze for the crew.

"I did stupid things like buying the cast a round of drinks, which was pretty much my entire wage,” he said.

Despite his overwhelming success, in an interview with GQ magazine last year, Paul said he never set out to become an actor at a young age.

“I became an actor certainly not by accident but late. I wasn't one of those kids who wanted to act from the age of 12,” he said.

"Not at all. In fact, my dad did some acting and I used to watch him in plays and just feel no desire at all to be up there myself, perhaps oddly.

"Acting was something that I didn't really know how to do but I could see how it would take a great deal of dedication.”





Online Editors