Vogue Williams pictured with her husband Spencer Matthews and their kids Theodore and Gigi

Vogue Williams has said that her family feels complete with two kids but the plan is to have more children with husband Spencer Matthews.

The couple are proud parents to two-year-old Theodore and baby Gigi, who will celebrate her first birthday in July.

The Howth native loves being a mum to her two toddlers but has said that the “dream” would be to have more children.

In an interview with OK Magazine, the 35-year-old shared her plans to expand their family.

Read More

“Our family is amazing the way it is, but I would love more children. Hopefully that works out for us!” she revealed.

“The plan is definitely to have more kids. People think I’m mad when I say that, but the dream would be to have four kids.

“There’s some days where we think we can have five, then we don’t have a good night’s sleep and realise five is too much.”

Vogue gushed that she loves “everything” about motherhood but she just can’t get enough of seeing Theodore and Gigi play together at home.

The model explained: “I love being a mum. At the moment, watching Theodore and Gigi play is just my favourite thing in the world. It’s so cute. He’s so gentle with her.

“Walking through the door and seeing their excited faces is so wonderful. I want to spend as much time as I can with them.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum – I was very into dolls when I was younger, and now I’ve got my very own real-life dolls,” she laughed.

However, Vogue admitted that parenthood can be very “full-on,” which she found difficult to adjust to at first but has since gotten used to.

She said: “It’s really full-on. You don’t realise how full-on it is until you become a mum.

“You realise when you have kids how much your own mother did for you which you may have never thought about before.

“It’s really full-on, but I wouldn’t change anything about it,” Vogue added.

Read More



