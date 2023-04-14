Muireann O’Connell shares cruel messages she received after her father died

The Ireland AM star was told that her dad ‘would be ashamed of her’

Muireann O’Connell has opened up about cruel messages she received in the aftermath of her dad’s death.

The Ireland AM host revealed on her podcast ‘And Another Thing’ with comedian Emma Doran that some comments shaming how she was grieving have stuck with her.

"I remember after Dad died, I was there - myself and Mam - a few days after, we were trying to find a bit of fun in the middle of Covid with miserable weather, all that stuff,” she told listeners.

"And I remember three messages viscerally in my head about how I was a ‘disgrace’ and I didn’t know how to grieve properly and that my father would be ashamed of me… because we were trying to have a bit of a laugh, trying to find something that was funny in life.

“I was sitting in his chair, we were watching The Chase or something being like ‘this is what he’d do right now’ or whatever.

"And I swear to god, the judgement of people when you’re trying to have a bit of fun around when someone has died… you’ve got to find the fun?

“You don't know what's going on at home. If they're just having a laugh, let him because they're probably crying themselves to sleep every night.”

Muireann’s father passed away in 2021 following a battle with cancer.

In an emotional tribute shared to Instagram at the time, the presenter said “he was the most wonderful man I have ever known."

She told followers: “There wasn’t a thing he wouldn’t do for you, including getting me into nightclubs when I was underage as 'I know you’ll go anyway'. May as well make sure you’re inside and not out on the street.

“He was such a social man who loved nothing more than playing golf, bridge or 45 with his friends and his wife.

“He loved to laugh and it was the greatest laugh I have ever heard. You could hear it in another county.

“When cancer comes to your door, it doesn’t knock politely.

“It kicks the door down like it’s a home invader who doesn’t give a damn but Brendan handled it like a guest you want to leave but have to put up with; our lives which had once been soundtracked by the soft tones of Radio Kerry was replaced by the perfidious notes of that home invader but he accepted it like the star that he was.

“The love my parents have is something I aspire to everyday; a true, deep love that knows no bounds.”