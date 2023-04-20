Muireann O’Connell opens up about turning 40 ‘without all those life things you’re meant to have’

Muireann O’Connell has opened up about ageing as a “slow starter” in a candid chat on her podcast.

The Ireland AM host revealed this week that she has had the “tiniest amount” of Botox, telling Instagram followers that she wanted to be “honest” as she confessed to the procedure.

She said her crow’s feet had “gotten so bad over the past two years with the mornings and not sleeping” that she opted for Botox.

The Limerick native joked that it was the videos of herself podcasting that really sent her to the consultation.

“I last week went and got some Botox,” she told listeners of the And Another Thing! podcast.

“And do you know why? Because the videos from this podcast… I was seeing the side of my face and I was like ‘I can’t be dealing’.”

Muireann said she was refused from the procedure two years ago, but in the time since they realised the “early mornings” had an impact.

“Well, isn’t it very easy to be philosophical about ageing or whatever when you haven’t started ageing yet,” quipped her podcast co-host Emma Doran.

The pair joked that they used to think turning 40 was ‘old’ and a sign life was “done.”

“And I’m sitting here without the marriage, without the babies, without the house – without all those life things you’re meant to have reached at this age – going: ‘Ah lads, I’m a bit of a slow starter.’ Like, what about the slow starters in life?” Muireann said.

The co-hosts shared their experiences of straightening their hair with an iron in their teenage years and wishing the “young ones” now would listen to their advice on ageing.

They said some things they love about ageing is that “every year” they care less what other people think.

Muireann got engaged last year, though recently told the Sunday World that her 40th birthday has made her “wobble” on her decisions around having children.

“I’m 39 years old and I am having a wobble. Every time I have a wine I think, ‘Oh my God, do I want children?’

“I have no idea if I’d even be able to have children and there are so many people in this world who are fighting for their right and ability to have a child so I understand it’s hard, listening to somebody like me.

“I have no idea whether I could even have a child, even if I did want one, but certainly at this age anyway I am definitely going, ‘Jesus, should I? What’s going on?’

“But I think that’s just an age thing. I love children and it’s certainly not a stance.”