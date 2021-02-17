Model Grainne Gallanagh warns of TikTok hack as she accidentally washes her hair with maggots

Grainne Gallanagh said she is “traumatised” after she accidentally washed her hair with maggots. Photo: Grainne Gallanagh/ Instagram

Grainne Gallanagh said she is “traumatised” as she accidentally washed her hair with maggots after following a viral TikTok hack.

The Dancing with the Stars finalist shared a number of videos to her Instagram that her sister took after she made the horrifying discovery.

After following the TikTok hair hack that promises long luscious locks from using rice water, it wasn’t until after Grainne placed the water in her hair that she noticed the maggots.

The hack instructs viewers to leave rice in water for a number of days before using it, however, this was too long for Grainne’s homemade shampoo as unwanted critters made it their home.

In the Instagram videos, the nurse is shown screaming in her bathroom in Donegal after making the realisation.

She fears that the maggots will lay eggs in her hair or get into her eyes, but her family tell her to stop worrying.

Posting the videos to her stories to share with her 46k followers, Grainne wrote: “So I had a very traumatic morning.

"Now that I am over the initial shock, I am willing to share if nothing else but to give you a laugh and know your day couldn't have been as bad as mine.

"Gemma Gallanagh very kindly managed to attain the footage".

In the videos, a traumatised Grainne is upset at her sister for recording and at her mother for barging into the bathroom and laughing, she is heard saying “It’s not funny”.

However, the model said although she is still in shock, she wanted to share the videos for her followers’ entertainment.

Recording herself before showing the events that unfolded, Gemma said: “So Grainne saw this thing on TikTik where if you use rice water on your hair, it makes it grow longer.

"What you do is you put rice into a container with water and leave it for a few days and then you get into the shower and put it on you hair, it makes it grow longer.

"Mid shower Grainne realised that there were worms in the water that she just put over her hair."

Online Editors