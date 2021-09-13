Miriam O’Callaghan reveals she has become a granny as she celebrates Christening of granddaughter Éabha

The mother of RTÉ presenter Miriam O'Callaghan, also called Miriam, holding her first great-grandchild Éabha Anne Breathnach

RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan said it was “such a joy” to have a new baby in the family after celebrating her first grandchild’s Christening day.

She became a first-time grandmother a few months ago after daughter Alannah and husband Fiachra welcomed in their beautiful new arrival, Éabha Anne Breathnach.

The baby’s name is a nod to the memory of Miriam’s sister Anne, who passed away from cancer when she was just 33 years of age, leaving behind two little girls and a husband.

On her daughter’s adorable new arrival, mother-of-eight Miriam said that she was “over the moon. Incredible love all over again.”

“It’s pretty clear I love babies and feel very blessed to have had eight of my own,” Miriam told independent.ie.

Read More

“My youngest son Jamie is now 15 so it’s such a joy to have a new beautiful healthy baby in our family. Everyone adores her – it's just joyous. So happy for us all but most especially for my wonderful daughter Alannah and her fab husband Fiachra.”

The Prime Time presenter said that what made the family celebrations extra-special was that her own mother, also called Miriam, was there to join in the occasion.

She shared a photo of her mum holding her great-granddaughter as well as one of herself holding the youngster, who was dressed in a white gown for the happy occasion.

“Éabha’s great-grandmother was with us celebrating too. Eternally grateful for life’s kindnesses and good fortune,” she said.

She said that the baby was “so thoughtfully named by Alannah and Fiachra after my much-missed sister Anne who died aged 33.”

Her eldest daughter Alannah, who’s a barrister, got married in a lavish affair in Kerry in May 2017 to former Galway footballer Fiachra Breathnach.

They got married at Holy Cross Church in Kenmare and her three sisters Clara, Georgia and Jessica McGurk were bridesmaids alongside three of her friends.

Kerry has long been a second home for the family, given that the father of the RTÉ presenter, Jerry O’Callaghan, came from Currow and they holiday down in the Kingdom every year.