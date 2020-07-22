'Miracles can happen' - Rosanna Davison announces she is expecting twin boys after surrogacy journey

Model Rosanna Davison and her husband Wesley Quirke are expecting twin boys this November.

Last year, the former Miss World and Quirke, welcomed their first child, Sophia Rose Quirke, by gestational surrogacy on November 22.

Rosanna is now pregnant and says they are 'thrilled to be completing their family'.

In an post on her Instagram page Davison wrote; "We are absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her."

Earlier this year, Rosanna revealed that she and Wes have suffered 14 miscarriages since first beginning to try for a baby at the end of 2015, a year after they wed.

"As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate.

"I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us.

"My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries. However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world."

"So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!

"Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope."

