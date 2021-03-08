Until now, there have been two consistent representations of Meghan Markle. One, as an intelligent and committed philanthropist with a reputation for kindness; the other, a calculated social climber who has removed all agency from her husband Prince Harry and represented a threat to the British monarchy.

The headlines were persistent – her earrings tenuously linked to the murder of a Saudi journalist, her avocado on toast habit was contributing to drought in the developing world. Even encouraging her husband to drink less and give up smoking was criticised, as if giving up smoking and drinking was… a bad thing. Especially for someone like Harry who has a history of poor decision-making – like dressing up as a Nazi – while drinking.

But finally, in Oprah’s interview we saw the real Meghan Markle and what many of us suspected all along: she is a human being. An ‘ordinary’ woman plunged into an extraordinary situation. A trait which has been absent in nearly all of her coverage of her until now. Like most famous women, she has been dichotimised as either a villain or hero and in Markle’s case, she has experienced both extremes in a relatively brief four-year period.

While Meghan and Harry’s interview was long-awaited with viewers, the Palace was right to be fearful. This fireside chat with the queen of chat-show television was the opposite of salacious entertainment and it is clear now why both are eager to share their story. Over the course of two hours, the couple made bombshell allegations against ‘The Firm’ none more upsetting than the way their one-year-old son Archie and Meghan were treated.

Read More

At the time of Archie’s birth in 2019, royal watchers assumed the couple had made the decision not to give their baby son a title in order to allow him some semblance of a normal life, but it was in fact a decision made for them. A decision which also meant he would not have personal security; a crucial, and expensive, benefit of being an HRH.

Expand Close Australian television news in Sydney, Monday, March 8, 2021, reports on an interview of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Australian television news in Sydney, Monday, March 8, 2021, reports on an interview of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The fact that Meghan explains that the decision followed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born” makes clear the real cause of their differentiation behind palace gates.

Many had expected racism would be at the fore of the conversation with Oprah but assumed it would be restricted to the British tabloids. Instead, we were told that the skin colour of the newest member of the Royal Family and her son was a regular topic of conversation brought up by an unnamed member of the royal family. And we were told this directly impacted their newborn baby’s future.

In January 2019, just a few months after their fairytale wedding, Meghan began having suicidal thoughts but was told it “wouldn’t look good for the institution” to seek treatment. This, of course, flies in the face of the Palace’s own agenda-setting conversations around mental health and confirms that this modern monarchy is built on smoke and mirrors.

It is more likely that they denied a woman in need of help because it would bring to light the machinations of the Palace structure built on a literal hierarchy in which one is expected to ‘know their place’ at all costs. The cost in this case was the risk of the rapid deterioration of Meghan’s mental health and it was a risk they were willing to take. We never hear who ‘they’ were but images of shadowy figures in grey suits, the veritable henchman of the Palace motivated by a devotion to Queen, country and most importantly, the rules, match the descriptions painted by Princess Diana during her lifetime.

When Meghan first joined the royal family, much ado was made of the fact that Buckingham Palace had learned its lessons from overly isolating new members of the family, particularly after Diana. But for Harry, seeing his mother’s name used as a publicity device, knowing the private pain his wife was in would have triggered any loving husband’s protective instincts.

“Not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family… but not willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband,” Meghan tells Oprah. She does not mention Prince Andrew by name, but it doesn’t take much to piece together the puzzle.

The fact that Prince Andrew, the queen’s so-called ‘favourite son’, whose close relationship with now-deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and who is still wanted for questioning by the FBI, is not covered with nearly as much fervour as the Sussexes lives has long been a lightning rod for criticism.

Instead, newspapers have focused on the narrative of the beautiful actress and the petulant prince. And this was, as many long suspected - by design.

Expand Close The Sussexes and baby Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Sussexes and baby Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During my research I was reminded of a 1996 interview with Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York after her divorce from Prince Andrew. In it, Oprah asks, “If you have all that money, why don’t you just behave and do what you’re told?”

This line of questioning was never going to take place with Meghan Markle, the first bi-racial woman to marry into one of the world’s oldest institutions. Because, to simply ask that question is to deny the role that race played in Meghan’s experience as a royal. In the 25 years since that interview took place, the pervasiveness of social media and undoubtedly racially motivated rhetoric combined with a gentler approach to discussions around mental health has shown that even the most privileged among us experience private pain.

Whether that pain takes place in a palace or a one-bedroom apartment generally informs the levels of sympathy we afford the individual, but it’s important to note that Meghan and Harry have everything to lose and nothing to gain from this interview.

In the short-term, they will probably gain public sympathy. They have already secured enough lucrative production deals to last them several lifetimes, but in the long-term, everything is at stake. Harry says his father Prince Charles was not taking his phone calls for a period and he and Prince William are taking “space” from one another. They go to great lengths to accentuate their strong relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

Notably, the only person mentioned by name is Kate Middleton in response to a direct question by Oprah about the infamous bridesmaid dress row before Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding. Not only does Meghan say the roles were reversed, but says that Kate apologised and gave her flowers to take “accountability”. This honest admission, perhaps unwittingly, will only fracture the already fraught relationship between the Sussexes and Cambridges.

One thing is clear, though: Harry and Meghan are devoted to each other. Meghan was in pain and without any support, did they really have any other choice but to leave? As vocal advocates for mental health, Harry put his money where his mouth was. He unlocked the key to the gilded cage, the only life he had ever known and walked away to protect his family.

Royal followers are not used to seeing a couple allowed to show their love - the type of ponytail fixing, handholding, back-rubbing love that defies protocol and defines the Sussexes.

The royal fairytale characterised by tiaras and privilege is the narrative sold to us as being the real dream, but by making such a sacrifice and still coming out as winners, Meghan and Harry’s love story might be the real fairytale after all.