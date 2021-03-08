| 9.2°C Dublin

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: Couple will gain public sympathy now – but in the long-term everything is still at stake

There is no question about why they left the royals but instead, how could they have stayed?

Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7. Photo: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions /PA Wire

Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7. Photo: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions /PA Wire

Caitlin McBride Twitter Email

Until now, there have been two consistent representations of Meghan Markle. One, as an intelligent and committed philanthropist with a reputation for kindness; the other, a calculated social climber who has removed all agency from her husband Prince Harry and represented a threat to the British monarchy.

The headlines were persistent – her earrings tenuously linked to the murder of a Saudi journalist, her avocado on toast habit was contributing to drought in the developing world. Even encouraging her husband to drink less and give up smoking was criticised, as if giving up smoking and drinking was… a bad thing. Especially for someone like Harry who has a history of poor decision-making – like dressing up as a Nazi – while drinking.

But finally, in Oprah’s interview we saw the real Meghan Markle and what many of us suspected all along: she is a human being. An ‘ordinary’ woman plunged into an extraordinary situation. A trait which has been absent in nearly all of her coverage of her until now. Like most famous women, she has been dichotimised as either a villain or hero and in Markle’s case, she has experienced both extremes in a relatively brief four-year period.

