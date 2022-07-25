‘Meet my husband’ – Influencer Grace Mongey shares snaps from ‘magical’ wedding day

Grace Mongey and her new husband, Chris Gernon (Pic via @facesbygrace23/Instagram)

Irish influencer Grace Mongey has shared some snaps from her stunning wedding day celebrations.

The Faces By Grace founder married her long-time love Chris Gernon in front of their closest friends and family on the grounds of Virginia Park Lodge in Co. Cavan on Friday afternoon.

Sharing the first photo of the newlyweds, Grace wrote: “Ladies, meet my husband ~ 22/7/22”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple, with former Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath leading the tributes.

“Omg grace wow, congratulations,” she wrote, adding a series of heart emojis.

Fellow influencer Louise Cooney said: “Ahhh huge congrats guys, so happy for ye! X”

And stylist Clementine MacNeice added: “Gorgeous Grace! Huge congrats.”

The blushing bride wore an embroidered bohemian gown made from cotton silk from Rue de Seine Bridal worth €3,850.

The gorgeous dress featured a butterfly cutaway bodice and a gathered bell sleeve, which Grace paired with a nude bouquet of roses and some matching flowers in her hair.

Grace loved her wedding dress so much that she dedicated an entire Instagram post to it, where she showed off the details on its train and wrote: “There she is in all her glory (the dress, not me) I can’t put into words how magical yesterday was. From start to finish the best day of my life!”

And on Saturday night, she paid tribute to her new husband by sharing a sweet photo of them sharing a kiss under a tree.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “It’s always been you, our souls just needed time to catch up with each other! Our paths crossed so often and we never met until we truly both needed each other. I can’t wait to grow old with you Mr Gernon”

The couple got engaged in June 2018 and are already parents to two children, Sienna and Hayden.

They originally planned to get married last July but decided to postpone their big day due to the pandemic.