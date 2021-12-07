Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after ‘slicing her finger to the bone’ with knife

Love Island star Maura Higgins was rushed to hospital after she “sliced” her finger “to the bone” in a horror knife accident.

The Longford native took to Instagram yesterday to share the terrifying ordeal with her followers.

She wrote: "Ended up in A&E after slicing my finger to the bone... Happy f***ing Monday!!"

She shared the picture from what appeared to be the emergency room waiting area.

The photo showed the 31-year-old wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and Louis Vuitton slippers.

Expand Close Maura's Instagram post / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maura's Instagram post

The reality star just returned to the UK from a luxurious holiday in the Maldives. She recently posted a TikTok video with scenes from the trip captioned “Maldives, I miss you.”

She travelled there to celebrate her 31st birthday alongside her fellow Love Island star Lucie Donlan and their pal Laura Stanford.

They travelled to the sunshine following Maura’s split with her ex-boyfriend Giovanni Pernice.

Sharing a snap to Instagram, Maura sat first-class, cosying up for her flight wearing a Balenciaga hoodie with Louis Vuitton sliders, and black shorts. “Last minute birthday trip…” she captioned the image.

Video of the Day

The girls shared stunning pictures of themselves enjoying cocktails by the sea at sunset, swimming in blue oceans and star gazing.

The Longford native was celebrating more than just her birthday she has also signed a major deal with an international modelling agency.

The former Love Island star signed a contract with Elite Model Management in London, which also represent many high-profile models such as Adriana Lima and Kendall Jenner.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the exciting news with a photo inside Elite’s London office, Maura wrote: “Here’s to new beginnings.”