Maura Higgins poses up a storm in LA at plaque paying tribute to Donatella Versace

Maura Higgins has touched down in LA and the model has been posing up a storm on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the reality star posted a series of pics in a stunning blue and white striped corset laced at the front with matching flared bottoms and white pointed shoes.

One snap shows the 34-year-old standing next to a plaque paying tribute to Donatella Versace on the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in Beverly Hills.

“Corsets in Cali” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Another picture shows the beauty posing in a mirror at Revolve social club on Melrose Avenue.

Taking to the comments, her fellow celebrity friends gushed about the Longford lasses ensemble.

“Love the outfit,” wrote fellow Love Island star Amber Gill.

“You’re the vibe,” said Faye Winter

While best pals Molly-Mae and Lucie Donlan wrote: “Dreamy,” and “That outfit on you".

Meanwhile buddie Laura Stanford added: “Beautiful girl.”

Higgins jetted to LA earlier this week with her make-up artist Suzy Clarke and hairdresser Carl Bembridge.

Stepping out on her first night, Maura stunned in a Mugler sheer black and nude jumpsuit, paired with a long black leather coat, high heeled sandals and a black Dior saddle bag.

Her striking cat-eye make-up look was complemented by her lock locks pulled back in her signature sleek bun.