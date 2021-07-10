Maura Higgins pays tribute to her best friend Andrew who died in motorbike accident 

Maura Higgins has posted a touching tribute to her late best friend on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The Love Island star’s pal Andrew Rowan was killed in a motorbike accident in July 2017.

Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday, Maura shared a black and white photo of her and Andrew in his memory.

She captioned the picture: “Another year has passed... but you’ll always be in my heart, because in there you’re still alive.

“LOVE YOU ALWAYS,” she added.

Read More

Maura’s best friend and fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague sent her some flowers to comfort her on the difficult day.

Sharing a photo of the gorgeous bouquet, the Longford lady said: “Friends like you. Love you so much @mollymae.”

Maura has previously admitted that she blamed herself for Andrew’s death as he had asked her to join him for dinner the night he died but she declined.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “For so long, I used to think that if I had gone for dinner with him that day, when he had asked, he wouldn't have been on that motorbike.

“My family kept saying to me, ‘Maura, you can't think like this, it was going to happen,’ but I just kicked myself for so long and got worked up about it for so long.”

She added that she saw Andrew just hours before he was killed.

“He arrived down on the motorbike. I asked him, ‘Why are you on the motorbike?’ because he never used to drive it, and he said ‘Oh, it's a good day [to drive it], you know?’ And then he left.”

Maura’s ex-boyfriend James broke the tragic news to her.

“It was a blur, I think I was in shock for a lot of it. I didn't break down properly until late into that night,” the 30-year-old said.

“I was still sitting on my sofa and James was with me, and I remember something came into my head and just hit me, and I couldn't physically breathe. I was having such a panic attack. It took me a long, long time to be okay again.”