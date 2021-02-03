Maura Higgins opens up about 'nasty trolls' who said she needed to 'lose weight'

Maura Higgins has opened up about having to deal with online trolls since appearing on Love Island.

The Longford beauty revealed how she has had to block some of them who latch onto her social media posts and leave derogatory comments.

Since appearing on Love Island, Maura's Instagram follower count has ballooned to more than three million and while her posts generally attract supportive compliments, she’s also prone to trolling.

When asked on Spill The Tea with Cosmopolitan UK does she respond to them, she replied: “I’d like to say I don’t respond to trolls but, yeah, sometimes I do. I don’t even know why. Sometimes, depending on my humour I’m just like ‘oh come on’ and then I’ll just go into a rant.”

Read More

She insisted that she has never blocked more than one person in a day. "Since coming out of the villa I might have blocked maybe six,” she added. “They're the nasty trolls."

“I was feeling really, really good about myself and then I was papped and this picture went online and I remember seeing a comment saying ‘she needs to lose weight’ and I was like ‘are you joking?’

"Nothing is ever good enough for some of these people, you know?

"You’re either too big, too small, your makeup isn’t right, your hair’s not right, all the rest… but that’s the world we live in.”

But then she added: “Stay positive!”

She also admitted that another aspect of appearing on Love Island that she found overwhelming was the attention from the press.

Weighing up the pros and cons of appearing on the show she said that the “lack of privacy” was one of the negative aspects.

“But then again, you know, I've put myself into the public eye. No one made me go on Love Island so I kinda just have to bite the bullet.

“I feel like I'm quite good at the moment, you know, I don't get too overwhelmed about press and stuff like that. But I do remember at the beginning it was so overwhelming. And I've kind of just realised now that everyone is going to have an opinion on everything you do, like whether it's your clothes or your Instagram or anything you do or say and you're going to get judged on it.

“And the one thing I like to think about is that not everyone's gonna love ya, ya know, there's always going to be people that are just not a fan and that's okay.”

Maura recently addressed the issue of trolling by appealing to people to “be kind”.

“The pressures of social media can really affect people so maybe think twice about jumping into somebody’s DMs with abuse about their image,” she had said.

“You really don’t know what is going on in a person’s life so please just BE KIND, it costs nothing!”.

Maura also joked about a recent date night when she organised a Harry Potter themed movie night for herself and fellow Love Islander and boyfriend, Chris Taylor even though she can’t stand the films.

“He loves Harry Potter so I did a whole Harry Potter theme. I was basically in hell because I hated it, but I did it for him.”

She also referred to one one comment made after being photographed during the first lockdown when she’d been training regularly.

Read More

Sunday World