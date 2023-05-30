Maura Higgins ‘no longer feels safe’ after home was ‘targeted in raid’

Maura Higgins is reportedly tightening security at her home in Essex after it was “targeted by raiders”.

The former Love Island star has lived in a gated community for the past three years, but recent events have reportedly left her “shaken”.

A source close to Higgins told The Sun: “Neighbours caught it all on CCTV and it was chilling to see three masked men ram through the gates and start trying to break into cars.

“Maura has lived in her gated community for three years and said she no longer feels safe.”

The source added that a “number of high profile names” live in the area and have found the incident “worrying”.

The reality star is said to be “upping security on her car and at her home”.

The report said the “raiders” attempted to steal several vehicles on Higgins’ property after tearing down the gates.

The Independent has contacted Higgins’ representative for comment.

Higgins has not spoken publicly about the alleged incident. Her most recent Instagram post at the time of writing featured photographs from the recent season premiere of The Kardashians.

She posted a snap of her and hair stylist Carl Bembridge at the event, with Higgins wearing a pale pink blazer with black opera gloves and pale pink stilettos.

Higgins is not the only ex-Love Islander whose home has been targeted by criminals.

In October 2021, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury fell victim to an “£800k burglary” at their home in Manchester.

Hague opened up about the incident in a YouTube video the following month and described it as “without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me”.

“Awful, is what I’d say, horrendous, we’ve been dealing with a lot,” she said.