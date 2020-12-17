Maura Higgins lives it up in sunny Dubai

Maura Higgins has been living it up in sunny Dubai with her boyfriend Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins has been living it up in sunny Dubai for the past number of weeks as she continues to post holiday snaps on her social media.

The Love Island star has been spending time with her new beau and fellow co-star Chris Taylor. Maura’s good friend Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury have also joined the loved-up couple on their lavish getaway.

After a strong friendship, the two revealed that they were together on November 24 after they both shared a snap on Instagram of them cuddled up together in the United Arab Emirates.

Yesterday, the Longford native posted to her stories with a funny selfie of herself and Chris cross-eyed with the caption: “Good morning… yes we still in Dubai”.

The Irish beauty has posted multiple snaps of her trip in Dubai as she enjoys herself in restaurants, on the beach and sunning herself on a boat.

In one snap, she donnes a white swimsuit with gold detailing with a cream sun hat while Chris sits beside her. She captioned the image: “You, me, and the sea.”

Maura has shown off an array of swimsuits on her grid including a high neck purple floral dress and a denim look with a puff-sleeved white top.

Donning a blue floral bikini in one image on Instagram, the 30-year-old captioned it: “I’m a long way from Tipperary”.

Here, the TV star is referencing a blunder she had on Michael McIntyre’s new show The Wheel. She has called herself an “idiot sandwich” after losing 10k for a contestant for getting an Irish geography question wrong.

On the show, Maura had to help contestant Barry with the question: “Geographically speaking, from which of these Irish counties would it be most accurate to say 'It's a long way to Tipperary'?"

The options were Limerick, Donegal, Cork and Dublin and the Longford native originally said the correct answer- Donegal, but then went with Cork and got the answer wrong.

She told Barry: “Donegal I think, Donegal is up north, I would say Donegal is the furthest I think.

"I am between Donegal and Cork I think... This is pressure! But, I also think Cork is the furthest..Oh this is so hard!”

Love Island star Molly-Mae has also posted multiple snaps of herself living it up in Dubai. Donning a long-sleeved white dress with her golden locks curled, she captioned one image: “Every night is date night on holiday and that’s my favourite thing.”

In another image of the 21-year-old and her boyfriend Tommy on the beach, she wrote: “Finding both friendship and love in one person.”

Online Editors