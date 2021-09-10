Maura Higgins leads the way at National Television Awards night in London

Nathaniel Curtis and Olly Alexander after winning the New Drama award for It's A Sin at the National Television Awards. PA

Joan Collins in the press room after presenting the award for Serial Drama at the National Television Awards. PA

Maura Higgins led the pack as she arrived at the National Television Awards in London on Thursday night.

The Love Island star TV star dazzled on the night in a sparkling crop top and shimmering floor-length skirt that caught the cameras.

She accessorised her look with simple gold jewellery and a matching clutch and black winged eyeliner.

The Longford beauty complemented her show-stopping outfit with her long hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

Maura, who is currently in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, arrived at the event alone.

However, the television personality was joined by a slew of TV stars including the likes of Georgia Steel, axed TOWIE star Chloe Meadows and new couple Faye Winter and Teddy Soares as the continued to celebrate at the Off Limits after party at Bagatelle in Mayfair.

And new parents Georgia Kousoulou (30) and Tommy Mallet (29) took time away from their baby son Brody to attend the party.

Fellow Love Islander Faye was also spotted enjoying the after party with beau Teddy after slipping out of red carpet look and into a daring green silk dress which plunged to the navel.

The lovebirds, who have just found fame starring on the most recent series of the hit ITVBe show, posed up a storm for the camera after partying into the early hours.

This Morning triumphed once again in the Best Daytime category at the awards that saw other big winners on the night including Line Of Duty, Gogglebox and It's A Sin.

Line Of Duty bagged their first NTA during the night, scooping the award for best returning drama.

The drama pipped The Crown, Call The Midwife and Unforgotten to the post, while Gogglebox paid tribute to the stars of the show who've passed away in recent years as they scooped the Factual award.

Meanwhile, Olly Alexander said making It's a Sin was "one of the greatest experiences of his life" after it won the New Drama Award at the National Television Awards.

Ricky Gervais accepted the award for his Netflix show After Life, which won the Comedy prize on the night.