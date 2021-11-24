Maura Higgins jets off on ‘girls trip’ with Love Island star to celebrate birthday

Maura Higgins has jetted off on a girls trip with fellow Love Island star Lucie Donlan.

The pair have headed to the sunshine following Maura’s split with her ex-boyfriend Giovanni Perinice.

Sharing a snap to Instagram, Maura sat first-class, cosying up for her flight wearing a Balenciaga hoodie with Louis Vuitton sliders, and black shorts. “Last minute birthday trip…” she captioned the image.

Maura is set to celebrate her 31st birthday this week, and will mark the occasion in the Maldives alongside Lucie, and their pal Laura Stanford.

The girls shared stunning pictures of themselves enjoying cocktails by the sea at sunset, swimming in blue oceans and star gazing.

Read More

Brunette beauty Maura is celebrating more than just her birthday this week as the Longford woman has also signed a major deal with an international modelling agency.

The former Love Island star signed a contract with Elite Model Management in London, who also represent many high-profile models such as Adriana Lima and Kendall Jenner.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news with a photo inside Elite’s London office, Maura wrote: “Here’s to new beginnings.”

Video of the Day

The Longford native told The Sun: “I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life, working in TV alongside modelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to share some of the projects I’m going to be working on.”

A spokesman for the agency added: “We’re thrilled to sign Maura. Elite prides itself on working with a variety of different talents who are at the forefront of their careers.”

It comes after Maura reportedly left her former management company Off Limits Entertainment in a bid to take her career in a new direction, leaving reality TV behind.

Maura signed up to the company after she appeared on Love Island in 2019, and later that year she appeared on Dancing on Ice.



