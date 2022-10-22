Maura Derrane: ‘I was happiest as a child growing up on the islands and those long summers in the 1970s. I remember feeling peaceful’

Born on Inis Mór, Maura Derrane started out as a studio assistant at RTÉ in Galway, then worked as a reporter at TG4 and a crime correspondent at TV3. She later presented Ireland AM on TV3 for two years before moving to RTÉ, where she presented The Afternoon Show and is now a co-presenter on the Today show. She lives in Dublin with her husband John Deasy and their eight-year-old son Cal.

What’s your earliest memory?

At home on the Aran Islands as a little kid aged about three hearing the cuckoo and I remember my dad telling me stories about that.

When and where were you happiest?

As a child growing up on the islands and those long summers in the 1970s. I remember feeling peaceful. You had no responsibilities and no worries. It was almost a tiny little world that I inhabited.

What is your biggest fear?

The minute you have a child, you will always worry for your child and their future. Trying to make sure that you are doing everything right, that they’ll have a good future, and that everything will go well for him.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

My least attractive trait is I’m always late for everything, and my most attractive trait is I’d be loyal and direct.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Video of the Day

Sneakiness and cute hoorishness in people. I don’t like that at all. I’d rather deal with someone where I know where I stand.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

I’d like to solve the problem with the waiting lists for kids for hospitals and services.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

If I was to choose anyone in the world right now, I think I would choose Barack Obama.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

Alice from Alice in Wonderland.

What is your most treasured possession?

My mother’s engagement ring. She couldn’t wear it anymore, she had an allergy, and she gave me both her rings.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s chocolate, which I eat far too much of.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

To really not ponder and worry. I think to live in the moment is the best advice, and don’t look back.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry whenever I watch any soppy movie. Sad kids’ movies too.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

The Scottish actor Kelly Macdonald.

Do you believe in a god?

I do believe in god, absolutely, and I pray. The older I get, whether it is religion or spirituality, it is good to have something in your life.

What’s your favourite word?

Serendipity. I love the sound of the word, I love what it means, and I believe in serendipity. One of my favourite Irish words is ‘meitheal’, an old word for when a group of people came together to help with the harvest, but you can use it as a ‘meitheal’ of people around you.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

The Crown. I really am looking forward to binge-watching the new series.

What’s been your closest brush with the law?

I got a speeding ticket, which I regret.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Be more confident when it comes to yourself and don’t worry about what other people think of you.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

The power to help people in society that need help.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

I’ve had lots of those to be honest and I had one funny and embarrassing moment on TV with Keith Barry. No matter how many times he said ‘pick a number between one and 10 and don’t say it’, I just couldn’t get it right. I kept saying the number out loud, and I did it four times on live TV.

Tell us a secret...

I really like embroidery and sewing, and I used to knit Aran sweaters.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

The Lonesome Boatman by Finbar Furey. For me, it’s like the sea, and it has to be played on the tin whistle.

Maura Derrane co-presents the ‘Today’ show on RTÉ One from Wednesday to Friday with Dáithí Ó Sé