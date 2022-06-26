Martin King and wife Jenny McCarthy celebrate wedding of son Dean: ‘What an incredible day’

Virgin Media presenter Martin King and Jenny McCarthy were celebrating this weekend following the wedding of their son Dean.

The couple’s eldest son tied the knot with his long-term love Alison at the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare with their own two children in attendance.

Sharing a photo of herself and Martin at the wedding, Jenny wrote: “And our son is married.”

Later adding images and a video on Instagram, proud mum Jenny told of their emotional day. “Our son got married yesterday to the love of his life, Alison. Our hearts are just filled with love today. But when the incredibly talented Richard from @bigday.ie sent this video to us this morning, we cried all over again,” she wrote.

“Their adorable little boy Aaron carried his new baby sister Mia up the aisle, and read a beautiful poem and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. What an incredible day, our first child getting married. Memories captured forever.”

Sharing the video, Virgin Media star Martin added: “And our son is married. What an incredible day of absolute love and kindness.”

In the video Dean and Alison’s son Aaron can be heard reciting a poem as his parents tied the knot.

Photographer Jenny, who has a lot of experience of weddings having photographed many over the years, helped organise the couple’s big day.

The wedding marked a happy day for the couple following a difficult year. Jenny had surgery to remove a tumour from her brain late last year.

She has since updated her followers about her recovery, revealing in May that no further treatment was required.