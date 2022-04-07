Mairead Ronan says she'll ‘regret’ leaving Today FM in the future

Mairead Ronan has admitted that she probably will regret her decision to leave Today FM at some point.

The radio presenter left the station in December after 17 years in order to spend more time with her husband Louis, her son Darragh, and her young daughters Eliza and Bonnie.

Speaking to Suzanne Kane on Dublin's 98FM, the 42-year-old explained that the pandemic made her realise how important her family was to her and said she needed to find a better work-life balance.

“You know how it is in media, I was doing so much all the time. It just became all consuming,” she said.

“I was just doing all these different things. You're never quite sure how long any gig is going to last.

“If it hadn't been for the pandemic, I'd never have left my job. I didn't realise that I was like that elastic band and I was ready to snap.

“I'm sure there will be a time when I regret my decision - not right now, but in the future.”

Mairead previously said that she stepped away from the airwaves due to “mum guilt.”

“That guilt has been so constant in my life over the years,” she told RSVP Magazine.

“I don’t want to go out with Louis on the weekends when I've been away from the kids all week, it seems unfair so we never do it. Whereas now I’ll be like, ‘No no, they’ve had me all week long, let’s go!’

“My career was such a focus of mine and now I’ve realised that home is actually the most important thing.

“Before I say yes to something, I triple check my schedule and then decide, yes I can make that work, or no, taking that job means I’m going to miss the kids’ bedtime three times that week so I’m not going to do it.

“Before, I would have missed four or five out of seven nights because that’s just the way my week would have gone, but I won’t do that anymore. It’s also about putting myself first.”