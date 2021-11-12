Mairead Ronan announces departure from Today FM to spend more time with her young family

Today FM lunchtime presenter Mairead Ronan has announced that she is stepping away from her radio show to spend more time with her young family.

Breaking the news on air today, Mairead said she had made an exciting but also a bittersweet decision which she wanted to share.

Mairead began presenting her own lunchtime show on Today FM in September 2019 and during that time the show has grown its audience, Today FM said.

“I’ve decided to step away from my lovely radio show. Radio and Today FM have made up such a large portion of my life, the people here are like family and presenting this show has been my highlight so it was really important to me that I get to share my news with you this way,” Mairead said.

The popular presenter said the pandemic has given her time to reflect on “where I am in my life, what I’ve achieved and what I like to do and how I want to spend my time”.

“Like everyone I was thrown into unexpected circumstances where my work and home life had to be looked at differently. During all that chaos you’ll have heard me say it a lot, I found juggling work and home and all that went with it stressful at times. But also in the middle of the madness my big takeaway and what showed up for me is that I really loved the simpler moments with the kids.

“As life started to return to ‘normal’, I felt a huge pull that I wasn’t where I was supposed to be and that I wanted to be at home more,” Mairead said.

The presenter said it felt like “the blink of an eye” since her son, Dara who is now 14, was the age her young daughters Eliza and Bonnie are now.

“I can’t believe it’s gone so quickly, so what I want to do is spend my time now relishing the everyday moments with them while they are small,” she added.

Mairead said pondering the decision has made her “worried, nervous, scared”, but after talking it through with her husband Louis, she said: “I knew it was the right time and the right move for me”. She said she felt very fortunate to be able to make it.

Mairead finished by paying tribute to friends and colleagues Today FM: “Of course, this brings a whole lot of sadness too, I’ve grown up in Today FM and spent literally half of my life here.

“I’d just like to thank the management who were so supportive when I dumped this decision on them a few months ago.”

She also thanked “her friends in here who were shocked but also offered me so much warm support.”

I’m really excited about this next chapter and all that it will bring for me and my family, including the opportunity to be a listener on the school run. So thank you for listening, you made my dreams come true,” Mairead said.

The radio station confirmed they will announce a new lunchtime show in the coming weeks, while Mairead will finish up before Christmas.

James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment at Bauer Media said: “Mairead has been hugely successful in Irish radio both in front of and behind the mic. She’s enjoyed countless award wins and built a massive lunchtime audience in her 2 years.

“Her contribution to Today FM is unquestionable, and the relationship she’s forged with her own listeners and created for other presenters is unparalleled. While we are naturally sad to see her go, we understand the time is right for Mairead to focus on adventures with her family rather than ourselves. She leaves with our very best wishes and will always be welcomed on Today FM,” James said.



