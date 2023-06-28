Madonna postpones tour after ‘several day stay’ in intensive care

Madonna has been forced to postpone her tour after a severe bacterial infection landed the 64-year-old star in intensive care.

The singer developed the severe infection on Saturday which led to a “several day stay” in intensive care.

Her manager Guy Oseary issued a statement confirming that a full recovery from the illness is expected.

The tour was due to begin in just over two weeks.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” the statement said.

More to follow...